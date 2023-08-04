How to take a screenshot with the Samsung Galaxy S20

Like many previously released phones in the Galaxy S series, there are actually several different methods when taking a screenshot with the Samsung Galaxy S20. Some of them are easier than others. Here’s a quick look at all the known methods of taking a Samsung Galaxy S20 screenshot.

Section 1 – Hold the buttons

This is the most common way to take a screenshot and, more or less, it works on all Android smartphones. Just press and hold the volume down and power buttons simultaneously and the screenshot should be created in a second or two.

Section 2 – Palm swipe gesture Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy S20 with a palm swipe may feel a bit odd when you first try it out, but you will get the hang of it pretty quickly. This method will need to be enabled first by heading to Settings > Advanced features > Motion and gestures > Palm swipe to capture. Swipe the side of your palm across the whole display from left to right or vice versa to take the screenshot.

Section 3 – Smart capture

This method of grabbing a Galaxy S20 screenshot lets you capture the entire page of a website instead of just what you see on your screen. Make sure you enable this Galaxy S20 screenshot method by going to Settings > Advanced Features > Screenshots and screen recorder > Screenshot toolbar.

You start by taking a regular screenshot by pressing and holding the volume down and power buttons simultaneously (method one), or with a palm swipe (method two). A few options will then pop up at the bottom of the screen. Select “Scroll capture” and keep tapping on it to continue going down the page. Your Galaxy S20 will take multiple screenshots of the page and then stitch them all together to create the final product.

Section 4 – Use Bixby Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant lets you take a Galaxy S20 screenshot with a simple voice command. Just press and hold the phone’s dedicated Bixby button on the phone and say, “Take a screenshot.” You can also use Bixby to take a screenshot just by saying, “Hi Bixby,” but you have to set up the feature by going to Bixby home > Settings > Voice wake-up.

Section 5 – Use Google Assistant In addition to Bixby, the Galaxy S20 phones all have Google Assistant on board, which also lets you take a screenshot with a voice command. Just say, “OK Google,” to bring up Assistant. Then just say, “Take a screenshot,” or type in the command with the keyboard.

Section 6 – Smart Select Samsung’s Smart Select feature is great when you only want to capture a specific part of the content displayed on the screen. You can take a screenshot in two different shapes (square or oval) and even create a GIF. Make sure this method is enabled in your settings first. To check if it’s turned on, head to Settings > Display > Edge screen > Edge panels.

Open the Edge panel by swiping in from the side and then choose “Smart Select.” Select the shape you want to use for the screenshot (square or oval), select the area you want to capture, and tap “Done.”

