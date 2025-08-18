Move over, boring gray: The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite might surprise with a bold color

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to have a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels.

Reportedly, the tablet will feature an 8,000mAh battery, 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device may be available in gray, silver, and red.

Samsung is expected to launch a selection of new tablets soon. One of those tablets is believed to be the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which will be a mid-range offering. While an earlier leak already spilled quite a few details about the tablet, a new leak has delivered some additional information.

Diving right in, a leak from WinFuture claims the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch LCD screen. That display is said to have a resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Samsung has also reportedly reduced latency to 26.2 milliseconds, so writing with the included S Pen should feel pretty smooth.

The report states that the tablet is 6.6 inches thick sports a metal body, giving it a premium feel. There’s also a front camera (5MP), rear camera (8MP), USB-C port (USB 3.2 compatible), stereo speakers, and a microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, on the inside of the tablet, you’ll find an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC. That chip is joined by your choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage. You’ll be able to increase your storage by up to 2TB with a microSD card. And the device is powered by a 8,000mAh battery that can be fast charged with up to 25W.

When Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, it appears it may come with One UI 7 installed instead of One UI 8. This leak also suggests it will be available in gray, silver, and red colorways.

As for the pricing, here is what the tablet may cost in Europe: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 6 GB / 128 GB: Wi-Fi: €399 ($464) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €459 ($523) 8 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €469 ($546) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €529 ($616)

In July, we were told by a Samsung executive that the company plans on launching the Galaxy S11 series at its usual cadence. If you remember, the Galaxy Tab S10 series launched around September last year. It’s believed that the S10 Lite will launch along with the S11, suggesting it will also be released in September. Recent rumors have been pointing to September 4 or September 5, which would be around the time Samsung holds its event for IFA.

