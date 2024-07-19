Get ready to wear the Galaxy Ring wrong

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There’s a first time for everything, and for a lot of fans of mobile devices, Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring could be their first foray into the world of smart rings. And for a non-zero number of those, it’s probably their first time wearing any ring, period. Sliding a ring on your finger may sound like the easiest thing in the world, but Samsung (and its legal team) has clearly been spending a lot of time thinking about what could go wrong, and it’s put together some rather detailed warnings for new Galaxy Ring owners.

A lot of this may seem obvious — a ring is out there, exposed on your hand, and if you go waving your hands around, banging them into hard things, you’re probably going to damage any ring. But there are also specific situations that someone new to rings may not have thought about yet: exercise equipment may seem reasonably safe, but you don’t want to be lifting a heavy bar and transferring all that pressure onto the small surface area of a ring. Samsung has a rather detailed list put together for any potential shoppers (via SamMobile).

The manufacturer offers some advice specific to the Galaxy Ring’s smart features, like step counting, which could get all confused if you’re carrying around a bunch of magnets — so, we guess, take off that silly bracelet your caddy told you would improve your handicap.

We also see a lot of focus on the materials making up the Galaxy Ring — plus, weirdly, the problematic ones that don’t, which Samsung pays an inordinate amount of attention to. Even after all that insistence that there’s nothing in here that’s likely to cause any skin reaction, the company still warns to stop wearing the Ring and see your doctor if anything does act up.

Like any new product type, there’s going to be a learning curve, but we’re just happy to finally see smart rings making some progress towards going mainstream.

