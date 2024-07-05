Samsung may have forgotten the Galaxy Ring in this official video

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has (accidentally?) given us an official look at the Galaxy Ring ahead of next week’s launch.

The gold variant of the ring has made a brief appearance in Samsung’s latest Paris 2024 Olympics promotional video.

Samsung is one of the official sponsors of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and it’s currently running a promotional campaign called Voices of Galaxy that highlights the careers of Olympic athletes. The latest video in the series focuses on Dutch middle- and long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, but it also gives us a look at the upcoming Galaxy Ring.

After teasing the Galaxy Ring at the end of the Galaxy S24 series announcement in January, Samsung first showcased a design model at MWC Barcelona. Since then, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming wearable through various leaks and APK teardowns. But this might be the first time Samsung has officially shown off the final product.

As you can see, Samsung hasn’t changed much in terms of the design. The Galaxy Ring has the same thick wedding band design as the design models with a concave outer surface. The variant shown in the video has a shiny gold finish, but Samsung is expected to offer silver and black variants as well.

The video doesn’t reveal much else about the Galaxy Ring, but we’ve learned that it could offer a wide range of health and fitness tracking features. APK teardowns of the Samsung Health app have revealed that it could support stress tracking, heart rate monitoring, snore detection, and skin temperature measurement.

We’ve also seen evidence of a Lost mode feature that could help users easily find the Galaxy Ring using the Samsung Find app and lock it remotely to prevent the ring from pairing with other devices. We won’t need to wait too long for more details, as Samsung is expected to unveil the ring alongside new foldables and smartwatches at next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

