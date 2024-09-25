The Samsung Galaxy Ring just got a tiny but welcome update

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy Ring.

The update brings more reliable Bluetooth connectivity and Samsung Health improvements.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring back in July, marking the company’s first foray into the smart ring space. We haven’t seen much in the way of updates since its release, but it looks like one has just rolled out.

Samsung quietly issued an update for the Galaxy Ring today, as spotted by Twitter user @theonecid and Redditors. Check out the screenshot below.

Those expecting a game-changing release might be disappointed. The update, which weighs under 1MB, only offers more reliable Bluetooth connectivity and unspecified improvements to Samsung Health. Nevertheless, this is still a welcome update as it should enable a more reliable experience.

We really hope Samsung is working on a more comprehensive update, as we lamented the short battery life and inaccurate health tracking in our Galaxy Ring review. It’s not all bad, though, as we praised the ring’s comfortable design, the convenient charging case, Galaxy ecosystem integration, and lack of a subscription fee.

