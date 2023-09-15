Samsung Galaxy Ring's release date and name revealed in new leak

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR An update to the Galaxy Wearable app recently revealed an icon for Samsung’s upcoming smart ring.

An APK teardown of that app may have revealed the name and launch window for the device.

Samsung refers to the smart ring as the Galaxy Ring, and it has a launch window of 2024.

As far back as February this year, there have been mumblings about Samsung working on a Galaxy-branded smart ring. While details have been few and far between, we may have just gotten some new information regarding the name, design, and launch window of the hardware.

Yesterday, in a Korean forum, a user reported they found ring-like icons within the Galaxy Wearable app. Although it’s not a detailed representation of the smart ring, it does give us a rough idea of what the device will look like. In short, it looks like your average ring with no extra frills.

Cy-47

In an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app, courtesy of 9to5Google, Samsung reportedly refers to the device as the Galaxy Ring. This goes hand-in-hand with the trademark the company filed earlier this year. That trademark describes the device as a “smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of a ring.”

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In addition to confirming the name, the outlet states that the app also had a launch window for the gadget hiding in it. Apparently, the app says the smart ring will be out in 2024. This lines up with a leak from a couple of days ago that suggested the Galaxy Ring could appear with the Galaxy S24 at the next Unpacked event, and it could be the star of the show.

Finally, there were strings of code relating to Bluetooth connectivity, messages that appear after software installation, and messages when you are “connecting to your ring.”

As of right now, it looks like everything is pointing to 2024. However, there was one rumor that suggested the ring could launch in 2025 if Samsung decided it wanted to seek medical approval.

