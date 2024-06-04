Did Samsung just reveal the Galaxy Ring release date?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

According to the legal filing, Samsung expects to commence the mass production of the Galaxy Ring by mid-June 2024. The Galaxy Ring could be sold in the US “in or around August.”

The Galaxy Ring is widely expected to be fully launched at a presumed Galaxy Unpacked event, likely on July 10, 2024.

Many people who don’t want a bulky smartwatch on their wrist are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, destined to be a solid alternative fitness tracker. Samsung has yet to share concrete information on the release and availability of the smart ring. However, its latest lawsuit against Oura may have spilled the beans on when Samsung could be looking to launch the Galaxy Ring.

The legal complaint for Samsung’s lawsuit against Oura mentions a timeline for the Galaxy Ring’s production and release: Samsung has completed the design for the Galaxy Ring and expects to commence mass production by mid-June 2024. Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Ring in the United States in or around August of this year. According to Samsung’s legal filings, the Galaxy Ring is on track for mass production by mid-June 2024. After that, Samsung plans to sell it in the US “in or around August.”

This timeline doesn’t completely corroborate the leaks we have heard so far, as the leaks have not yet mentioned production and sale dates for the Galaxy Ring. Leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Ring could be launched on July 10 as part of a probable Samsung Unpacked event, headlined by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables. Beyond that, it is easy to presume a more practical 10-14 day preorder window, which would have given us a probable July 20-24 window for the first sale. The filings disagree with this presumption, indicating that Samsung’s plans are a bit more spread out.

Please note that “around August” could also technically mean July, so the original presumption could still stand correct and in line with the legal filing. There’s room to interpret here, but at least we know that the Galaxy Ring’s arrival is rather imminent.

