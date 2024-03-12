Samsung gears up for Galaxy Ring launch with aggressive production push, likely sale date revealed

TL;DR The Galaxy Ring marks Samsung’s first foray into the smart ring wearables category.

The company is reportedly planning a high production volume of 400,000 units initially.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to launch in July and go on sale in August.

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is set for a summer debut, and the company is reportedly planning a significant production push around it.

According to a report by The Elec, mass production of the Galaxy Ring is expected to begin in May. Samsung is allegedly aiming to produce around 400,000 units initially, with the ability to adjust production based on market response. This would be crucial as the Galaxy Ring is their first device in a brand new category.

The report also suggests that the small form factor and the absence of any ongoing part shortage will allow Samsung to ramp up production quickly if demand surpasses expectations.

Furthermore, it seems like the Galaxy Ring might lack some of the medical device functionalities of the Galaxy Watch series at launch. This could be because Samsung may need additional time to obtain medical device certifications for features like blood pressure and ECG measurement, and irregular heart rhythm notification (IHRN) — functionalities currently offered by the Galaxy Watch.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Galaxy Ring has garnered significant pre-launch interest, and could potentially pave the way for other phone manufacturers to enter the smart ring market. We already got a glimpse of the device at MWC, so we have a reasonably good idea of how it looks and compares to the Oura Ring.

The Galaxy Ring’s detailed features are still unknown, but Samsung has confirmed three color options (gold, silver, and black) and nine different sizes, along with a battery life of up to nine days.

While other reports suggest features like ECG, blood flow measurement, wireless payments, and wireless device control, Samsung has yet to confirm them officially. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring will reportedly work with all non-Galaxy Android phones, but iPhone compatibility is not expected.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to launch officially in July at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event for its latest foldable phones, with sales likely starting sometime in August.

