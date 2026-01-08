Samsung concludes Galaxy Ring investigation after swelling sent user to hospital

Samsung has officially concluded its investigation into a Galaxy Ring incident that sent a tech creator to the hospital in October last year. The company has reportedly determined that the issue was caused by a crack in the Galaxy Ring’s internal molding, confirming that the device doesn’t pose any wider battery safety risks.

The incident first came to light when tech creator Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) reported a bizarre malfunction involving his Galaxy Ring . According to Daniel, the battery inside the ring began swelling while it was still on his finger as he was about to board a flight. The swelling caused him severe discomfort and made it impossible to remove the ring.

In his initial posts on X, Daniel said he was denied boarding due to the incident and had to be taken to a hospital. Medical staff had to then help him remove the ring by reducing the swelling in his finger. A close-up photo he shared at the time showed that the inner casing of the Galaxy Ring had separated, leading to battery safety concerns.

Samsung has been investigating the matter ever since, and according to Daniel’s latest update , the investigation included both Samsung’s own analysis and a separate review by an independent third-party agency. Both investigations reached the same conclusion.

Below is the official statement Samsung shared with Daniel following the completion of the investigation:

Customer safety is our highest priority. Samsung has been in regular contact with Daniel whilst we conducted our investigation. Following an examination by Samsung and then a further analysis by an independent external agency, it was confirmed that the swelling in Daniel’s Galaxy Ring was caused by a crack in the internal moulding and that there was no wider product battery safety risk. The Galaxy Ring has been designed for everyday wear, with durability at the core.

Daniel adds that Samsung was unable to determine what led to the internal molding crack in the first place. Still, the company maintains that there aren’t any broader battery safety issues affecting the Galaxy Ring lineup.