Damaged or defective Galaxy Ring? It's going in the trash.

TL;DR A teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Ring has revealed that it can’t be repaired, much like the Oura Ring range.

The Galaxy Ring’s battery couldn’t be removed without destroying it, suggesting that the ring is destined for a landfill if its battery dies.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Ring, marking its first foray into the smart ring market. Unfortunately, it looks like the wearable is effectively consigned to the landfill if it’s defective or the battery has died.

iFixit conducted a teardown of the Galaxy Ring and declared that the device was “unrepairable.” The website also noted that, much like the Oura Ring series, you can’t get to the Galaxy Ring battery without destroying it. Check out the photo of the battery, charging coil, and press connector below following disassembly.

“Relative to other modern electronics, this is a pretty simple device. There’s nothing wrong with simple but there is something wrong with unrepairable. Just like the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that isn’t designed to last more than two years,” the website explained.

Samsung isn’t the only company launching unrepairable tech products in recent weeks. Google confirmed to Android Authority earlier this week that the Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired. Instead, you’re getting a replacement watch if you have any issues with your device.

In any event, we really hope the European Union’s right-to-repair legislation will force tech companies to offer repairable gadgets. After all, it’d be a real waste to effectively toss earbuds, smartwatches, and smart rings in the bin just because the battery is dead. Even if Samsung is harvesting broken rings for parts, it’d still be a disappointing turn of events for repairability.

