Here's how Samsung plans to deliver the Galaxy Ring to buyers

TL;DR A new leak has revealed Samsung’s delivery process for the Galaxy Ring.

Depending on whether you know your ring size or not, your Galaxy Ring delivery experience could be different.

Samsung could have different ordering and delivery processes for the Galaxy Ring depending on whether you know your ring size or not.

Tipster Evan Blass has sent out a leak email with an official-looking image that describes the Galaxy Ring’s purchase options. It looks like the image is that comes directly from Samsung’s future online ordering page for the smart ring.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in nine sizes, but if you’re not sure which size will fit your finger, Samsung will first send you a sizing kit. At the moment, it’s unclear if you’ll be able to wear the Galaxy Ring on any finger other than the ring finger.

The leaked image shared by Blass notes that sample rings in the sizing kit are based on standard US sizes.

Evan Blass

Once a buyer determines the optimal size they would like to order, they’ll have to confirm it on the “My Order” page. They’ll then receive an email confirmation of their order and Samsung will ship out the Galaxy Ring to them.

Alternatively, users who know their ring size can skip all of the sizing steps mentioned above and directly order their preferred Galaxy Ring size without the need for a sizing kit.

So if you’re someone who is eager to buy the Galaxy Ring on Day 1 of its launch, you better get your ring fingers sized up in advance so you can get it as soon as possible.

You might like

Comments