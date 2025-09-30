Not just a swelling scare: Galaxy Ring owners report serious battery drain issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Users across Reddit and Samsung’s forums are reporting severe battery drain on their Galaxy Rings.

Complaints suggest the wearable’s battery life is has dropped from several days to just hours.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue on its community forums, offering troubleshooting and service options. However, many customers describe frustrating warranty and replacement experiences.

Following YouTuber Daniel’s (@ZONEofTECH) report about his Galaxy Ring being removed at a hospital after it became stuck on his finger due to a swollen battery, we’re seeing more troubling stories from folks using Samsung’s smart ring. While Daniel’s case is extreme, a growing number of Galaxy Ring owners are reporting that they are struggling with serious battery drain issues.

Complaints about the Galaxy Ring’s declining battery life have been mounting on Reddit and Samsung’s own community forums in recent weeks and months. Many users say their rings, which initially lasted nearly a week on a single charge, are now struggling to stay powered for even a day.

“Got my ring in March of 25. Bought open box off eBay. Was perfect, only had to charge maybe 1–2x’s a week. Till last weekend, it just stopped holding a charge, draining faster and faster, it seems, & the case won’t hold a charge either. Strange,” one Reddit user wrote.

Other users echoed similar stories of sudden battery decline.

“Worked great until the past week or so. Looks like about 1% loss every two minutes from what I’m seeing. What a huge disappointment.”

Another user reported their ring had gone from lasting five days to under four hours within a month.

Some customers have been able to file claims under warranty, with Samsung reportedly attributing the issue to a battery defect in one case. The company has provided some users with replacement rings and has also offered refunds in some cases. However, some users have described long and frustrating back-and-forths with Samsung support. One user said they were forced to accept a refund after chasing the company for a replacement that was supposedly “out of stock,” even as the ring remained available for purchase on Samsung’s website.

International buyers have faced similar frustrations. A Portuguese customer noted that under local law, batteries are covered by warranty if they fail prematurely. After sending their device for service, they are still waiting for a replacement.

Samsung has responded to the complaints on its community forums, directing affected users to troubleshooting steps, error reporting, and authorized service centers.

But with growing reports of sudden battery drain, premature failures, and now even physical safety concerns, many Galaxy Ring owners are beginning to question whether they made the right decision purchasing the wearable in the first place.

