The next Galaxy Ring could bring a major battery tech upgrade

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could improve the battery life of the next Galaxy Ring by equipping it with a solid-state battery.

Solid-state batteries are more energy-efficient, degrade less over time, and reduce the risk of leaks or fires.

Samsung is also reportedly planning to use solid-state batteries for future Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watches.

One of our biggest disappointments with the Samsung Galaxy Ring was its battery life. Samsung claimed it would last six to seven days, but our review found it fell far short of that estimate. The issue is even worse for smaller Galaxy Ring sizes, which have less battery capacity. However, Samsung may be planning a major battery upgrade for its next-generation smart ring.

According to an exclusive Korean report, Samsung will equip the Galaxy Ring 2 (or whatever the next model will be called) with solid-state batteries. These batteries can store more energy in the same space, potentially extending the device’s battery life. Their greater conductivity should also lead to faster charging times.

Moreover, unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries don’t use a flammable liquid electrolyte, reducing the risk of leaks and fires. They also degrade more slowly over time, which could help extend the lifespan of the next Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has already developed ultra-compact all-solid-state batteries for wearables with an energy density of 200Wh/L. The company reportedly aims to increase this to 360Wh/L for the next Galaxy Ring, which is expected to launch later this year.

However, using solid-state batteries, which are more expensive to produce than lithium-ion batteries, could drive up the price of the new Galaxy Ring.

Beyond the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is also expected to introduce solid-state batteries to its true wireless Galaxy Buds next year, followed by the Galaxy Watch lineup in 2027.

