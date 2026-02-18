Samsung is finally resuming Play System updates on recent Galaxy phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Recent Galaxy phones are once again receiving Google Play System updates.

This comes after Samsung first paused these updates several months ago.

Samsung previously claimed that it temporarily halted these updates to prevent issues with new devices and One UI updates.

Some Samsung phone owners noted in recent months that their devices weren’t getting Google Play System updates. Owners of older Galaxy phones reported last month that they were once again receiving these updates. Now, there’s good news if you’ve got a newer phone.

Samsung phone owners on Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) have reported that their newer Galaxy phones are finally receiving Google Play System updates too. Devices apparently receiving these updates include the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy A55 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

It looks like most users are receiving the January 2026 Play System update if they are receiving a new update. That’s still better than being stuck on an August 2025 or November 2025 update, though.

Colleague Tushar Mehta notes that his Galaxy S25 Ultra is still stuck on the November 2025 Play System update. This suggests that Samsung is gradually unblocking these updates. So you might have to wait a few days to see these recent Play System updates on your Galaxy phone.

Samsung paused Google Play System updates on its phones late last year. It later told a German outlet that it did so to prevent issues with new devices and One UI updates. We’re guessing that Samsung is ready to re-enable Play System updates because the Galaxy S26 phones and One UI 8.5 updates are almost out the door.

Either way, this is good news for Samsung owners. Play System updates allow Google to bring new features and improvements to Android phones without requiring a time-consuming, manufacturer-driven OS update. Features like Theft Detection Lock and Instant Hotspot, as well as improvements to Quick Share and Google Wallet typically occur via Play System updates.

