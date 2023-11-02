Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones could feature ChatGPT-like generative AI

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is said to be working on “AI technology” to offer it in its smartphones in 2024.

This could be referring to on-device generative AI, which could be launched on either the Galaxy S24 series or the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

ChatGPT has been the hottest AI innovation to arrive in 2023. The AI chatbots can offer comprehensive advice and solutions to the problems that users usually search for, summarizing them so that they can be easily consumed. It’s a terrific value addition for average users, and Samsung wants to ensure its Galaxy smartphones aren’t left behind in offering this.

According to a report from Business Korea (via Sammobile), Samsung has announced part of its smartphone AI plans. The company is working to introduce “AI technology as a new experience in our devices.” These AI technologies will be offered from 2024, according to the announcements made during the company’s Q3 earnings call.

The report interprets these statements to refer to on-device generative AI, which allows AI-related tasks to be performed directly on the smartphone without needing to connect to the internet. Samsung is said to be developing its own generative AI technology for this purpose. The report further mentions that this technology could be featured in the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Qualcomm has proudly showcased many AI improvements on this SoC, like up to 98% faster performance, a 40% efficiency boost, and more. Tasks like generating images from text prompts can now be done in a second, while it took over 15 seconds on the predecessor SoC.

As such, if the Galaxy S24 Ultra does come with this SoC, it would be the perfect vehicle to demonstrate all the AI tech that Samsung has built for the Galaxy smartphone experience. We’ll have to wait to learn more about what Samsung is cooking for us with AI.

