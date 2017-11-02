If you want to avoid picking up a Google Pixel 2 XL now given the current worries over its display, the Galaxy Note 8 might be a good alternative. Arriving with 6.3-inch, edge-to-edge screen, outstanding camera capabilities and beautiful design, we awarded it 9.1 out of 10 in our review — one of our highest scores this year. And now might be a good time to buy one.

T-Mobile has reduced the price of the Note 8 on its website by $130, bringing the total price down to $820 from $950 (you’ll still see the Note 8 widely available at the $950 price point too, it’s not just a loose MSRP). This applies both to the outright price and the instalment price for the phone — which comes in at $30 per month for 24 months — and it’s available Orchid Gray or Midnight Black color variants.

Meanwhile, Samsung is offering $200 in Samsung Pay credit when you pick up the phone at T-Mobile as an extra incentive. This can be used anywhere Samsung Pay is accepted: all you need to do is sign up for Samsung Pay, join the Samsung Rewards scheme and upload your T-Mobile receipt to receive it. Better still, anybody who picked up a Note 8 between October 20 and now can retroactively get the $200 credit — go here for more details.

If you’re interested getting your hands on the Note 8, hit the button below, but act fast: the offer ends at midnight tonight (November 2).