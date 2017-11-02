Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition in the US. The $994 device was detailed in a press release earlier today, with authorized Samsung partners taking orders for the “business-first” phablet from today.

As its moniker suggests, this is an unlocked, enterprise-focused version of the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which packs an enhanced security suite, customised software, and other business-grade features. That may all sound a little dry on the surface, but the Enterprise Edition comes with a special bonus that puts the regular Note 8 to shame.

In the press release, Samsung boasts that the Note 8 Enterprise Edition users will enjoy “PC-class” support. What does that mean exactly? It means the phone will receive monthly Android security updates for up to three years.

While Samsung is far from the worst offender among Android OEMs when looking at the consistency of security fixes, a three-year commitment still goes well beyond what regular consumers have gotten used to by now. After all, it seems unlikely the standard Note 8 will receive the same level of support.

The “PC-class” support also guarantees that companies can purchase the same model for up to two years from availability. This ensures that all staff members have access to the same device model.

Editor's Pick Google Pixel 2 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The flagship battle This review is brought to you by MNML Case, an ultra-thin case that showcases the beauty of your new phone and fits like a glove! Get 15% OFF your Google Pixel 2 XL case until the …

Additionally, IT admins are granted access to Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA) for remote updates and security control.

The device is only available through authorized channels, so getting your hands on one will be nigh on impossible. Despite costing $44 more, the Enterprise Edition doesn’t offer any kind of hardware upgrades over the vanilla Note 8.

This does raise an interesting question, though. Would you pay a little extra for a guaranteed security update promise? Let us know in the comments below.