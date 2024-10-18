Moisture warning on your Galaxy phone? Samsung says wipe your app (no really)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released a new video advising what to do if your Galaxy phone shows a moisture detection warning.

After the more common suggestions to address the issue, the video advises that you clear the USBSettings app cache.

This novel fix suggests that the detection system software might just need a reboot once the port is dry.

If you’re ever having a problem with a website or app, a techie might advise you to try clearing the cache. It’s one of those catch-all fixes, second only perhaps to the classic “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” Samsung has the same approach, apparently, suggesting that it might be an unlikely solution if your Galaxy phone shows a moisture detection warning that won’t go away.

The moisture detection warning is meant to appear if a liquid is detected in your phone’s USB charging port. Samsung India just released a helpful video running through things you should do if you get the droplet notification on your Galaxy device. It covers the common practical steps, such as unplugging the charger, cleaning the port and connector, letting the phone dry out, and so on.

But if nothing else works, the final and most surprising suggestion of the video is to clear the USBSettings app cache. You can check out the video below (via SamMobile).

It’s a deep delve into the phone’s settings, but the steps are simple enough. You go to Settings > Apps > Filter and sort, then toggle on Show system apps and search for USBSettings in the app search bar. Tap this app, then hit Storage and Clear cache.

In case it isn’t clear, Samsung isn’t implying that this software tinkering will magically dry out your USB port — just that your port may already be fine, and the lingering moisture warning could be a software anomaly.

If this last resort doesn’t work, you should get your device checked out by a professional. Wireless charging might still be a short-term solution, but moisture inside your device is never a good sign.

