New Samsung budget phone leaks: 2018 called and wants its design back

TL;DR Renders purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy M16 have appeared online.

The images show a phone with a thick chin and waterdrop notch, along with three color options.

The Galaxy A series is Samsung‘s bread and butter as far as cheap Android phones are concerned, but the firm also offers the Galaxy M series in some markets. We’ve heard murmurings about a Galaxy M16, and it looks like we’ve now got renders too.

Android Headlines recently posted renders apparently showing the Galaxy M16, but you shouldn’t hold your breath for a more modern design. Check out the images above and below.

The most significant change is the move to a unified camera housing, as opposed to the individual cutouts seen on the Galaxy M15. Other than that, you’re still looking at a dated design featuring a large chin and a waterdrop notch. We can also see flat edges and what appears to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Finally, the images show the phone in black, light green, and light pink color schemes.

There’s no reliable word on other specs and features just yet. However, the Galaxy A15 and M15 were effectively identical phones. This suggests that the Galaxy M16 could have a lot in common with the recently released Galaxy A16. The Galaxy A16 features an Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 chip, a 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. So don’t be surprised if the Galaxy M16 has all or most of these features.

