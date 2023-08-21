Info leaks on Galaxy Buds 3, but could possibly be a new 'Fan Edition' variant

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked Samsung model number SM-R400N suggests a new set of Samsung Galaxy Buds are on the way.

It’s possible these are the long-awaited Galaxy Buds 3.

However, it could be these are an intermediary model, such as a Buds 2 Plus or even a Buds 2 FE.

We’re edging closer to the final quarter of 2023, and we still haven’t seen a new set of Samsung earbuds. The last time Sammy launched some ‘buds was in 2022 when it revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Thanks to Dutch outlet Galaxy Club, we have some info about the possibility of some new Samsung Galaxy Buds in the works. According to Galaxy Club, the next set of earbuds will land with model number SM-R400N.

We can tell quite a bit from this model number. First, it is unlikely to be connected to a set of “Pro” earbuds. Samsung’s Pro line uses “SM-R5xxx” as the model number standard, so these will likely be one step down from Pro.

Naturally, you might think these would be the long-awaited Galaxy Buds 3. It’s been nearly two years since the Galaxy Buds 2 launched, so we’re due for an upgrade.

However, In the past, Samsung has launched an intermediary variant before it launched a new number. That means these new Samsung Galaxy Buds with model number SM-R400N might be imbetweeners. Could they be the Galaxy Buds 2 Plus? Or maybe a “Fan Edition” model? The FE theory makes a lot of sense when you consider if these earbuds launch in 2023, they would almost certainly launch alongside the expected Galaxy S23 FE.

As of now, we don’t have enough information to draw any conclusions. All we can say for now is that some new Galaxy Buds are on the way, and they won’t be new Pro-level devices. Stay tuned!

