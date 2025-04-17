Samsung may have come up with a cooler name for the Galaxy Buds FE 2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may rebrand its upcoming Galaxy Buds FE 2 as Galaxy Buds Core.

The new name appeared in an FCC filing for model number SM-R410.

An earlier trademark filing suggests the earbuds may only launch in select regions initially.

It’s been 18 months since the original Samsung Galaxy Buds FE landed, and we’re led to believe that the sequel has been inching closer. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Samsung’s next budget earbuds might not be called the Galaxy Buds FE 2 after all.

According to a new FCC filing spotted by X leaker @DalgieshGX and reported by SammyGuru, the upcoming SM-R410 earbuds could launch as the Galaxy Buds Core. That’s the same model number revealed last month, when a leak suggested the successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE was already at an advanced stage of development.

With this new regulatory listing that matches a trademark for Galaxy Buds Core filed earlier this year, there’s growing evidence that Samsung might be rethinking its naming strategy. That said, it’s still not clear whether the Buds Core is a rebranded FE 2 or a separate product altogether. One clue comes from the trademark filing, which reportedly lists just 12 designated countries. That could mean the Buds Core are meant for specific markets and may not launch globally, at least not right away or under the same name.

According to the reporting, this list of designated countries doesn’t include the US, Canada, or many European nations. Those on the list are Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, India, Mexico, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Turkiye, Egypt, and Russia.

The Buds Core name suggests a focus on the basics, potentially skipping features like active noise canceling to keep costs low. It’s all speculation for now, but with BIS certification also secured in India, an official reveal may not be far off.

