Samsung's clip-on earbuds may not be the only new Galaxy Buds model in the works

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung appears to be working on another new form factor for the Galaxy Buds line.

The earbuds feature a hook design, similar to other wireless options commonly used for workouts.

The codename for these earbuds is “Buds Canal 5.”

Samsung is shaking up the Galaxy Buds line with a new entry, which features a clip-on design that’s similar to the Sony LinkBuds Clip. As we discovered back in April, this new form factor carries the codename “Galaxy Buds Able.” But it seems that’s not the only new form factor the company is exploring. A new leak has revealed another mysterious pair of earbuds that are in the works.

The folks over at SamMobile have come across renders for a new Galaxy Buds product. These renders reveal a design that’s meant to hook around the ear, similar to other wireless earbuds made for workouts. You can check out the renders in the gallery below.

According to the references the outlet found, these earbuds are called the “Buds Canal 5.” Just like the Galaxy Buds Able, this is likely a placeholder name or a codename. When they launch, Samsung could brand them as something else entirely. We won’t know until more information becomes available.

There’s a good chance these earbuds will come with a charging case, just like other hook-style wireless options. If these are designed for workouts, expect a decent water- and dust-protection rating.

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