Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 before this deal ends!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal brings the price down to just $109.99. This equals $140 in savings, making this the hottest sale on earbuds we’ve seen. We keep reminding you of this offer because we think it will likely end soon. Here’s another PSA! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot, a deals website owned by Amazon. It’s in new condition, and you can pick between the Silver and White color models. The website mentions that the deal will be available for eight more days or “until sold out.” Keep in mind, this is the international model. While it will work exactly the same, this means you get a Woot 90-day warranty instead of the full manufacturer’s warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

Honestly, this deal is still as impressive as the first day I saw it. The thing is, the deal has been around for a few weeks already, which is amazing considering how much you’re saving here. I have a feeling this deal won’t last much longer. Woot mentions the sale ends in eight days or “until sold out.” The key wording and main concern are obviously the latter.

Keep in mind that these are expensive earbuds, usually costing $249.99! If you want to save $140 on Samsung’s best earbuds, now is the time to do it.

These have excellent sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. According to our tests at SoundGuys.com, they can block out 76% of external noise. I also happen to really like the unique design, which not only looks good, but is also quite sturdy. You’ll get an IP57 rating, so there’s no need to worry about sweat or dust here.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now, let’s go into the features, which, of course, these earbuds have a bunch of. However, there is something to keep in mind. Some of these capabilities are exclusive to Samsung devices. These include auto-device switching, live translation, and sound detection. The latter can identify important noises, such as sirens, and cancel ANC so you can actually hear your surroundings and stay safe.

The good news is that these Samsung exclusives are mostly added features, not necessary ones. You can still enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with other devices. Capabilities like gesture support, 360-degree audio, Find My, and other capabilities are still available.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are way good for this price, so make sure to catch this deal now. I can only predict that the offer will go away pretty soon. If you’re not quite convinced, though, our experts at Soundguys.com have a list of the best wireless earbuds.

Follow