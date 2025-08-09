We can't believe you can still get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $109.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are fantastic wireless earbuds, and they are usually pretty pricey at $249.99. While we’ve seen plenty of deals in the past, none of them have been as good as the current $109.99 sale. It’s actually been active for some weeks, so we would be surprised if the offer lasts much longer. You might want to get them now! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. The discount is available for both the Silver and White models. The only caveat is that this is an international version, which means the product will work exactly the same, but it doesn’t come with a full manufacturer’s warranty. That said, Woot offered a 90-day warranty for peace of mind.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

When I first saw this deal, I didn’t imagine it would last this long. The Woot offer has lasted for some weeks now, which is impressive considering you’re saving so much on these. Woot now mentions the offer will last for eight more days or “until sold out.” While we don’t have details on available stock, we can assume such a good sale can’t survive for much longer.

If you want in on this discount, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with great sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. They are expensive earbuds, after all. According to tests done by our friends at SoundGuys.com, these can block out 76% of all external noise!

Because these are premium earbuds, the rest of the experience will be just as premium. These offer a pretty generous 4.5-hour battery life, without counting the extra juice in the case. They also feature a nice IP57 rating. You won’t have to worry about a bit of sweat, rain, dust, etc. I also happen to really like the design, which is pretty unique.

By the way, one important thing to note is that, as Samsung earbuds, some of the features are exclusive to Samsung devices. These include capabilities like live translation, auto device switching, and sound detection. The latter can detect important noises, such as sirens, and turn off ANC automatically so you can be aware of your surroundings.

The thing about these extra features is that none are really essential (even if they are really cool). This means you can still enjoy these great earbuds with any non-Samsung products. You’ll still get great gesture support, 26-degree audio, Find My compatibility, and more.

Again, at just $109.99, this is an impressive deal for wireless earbuds as good as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Especially if you own a Samsung device! We don’t see the price going lower anytime soon, and if I had to bet on it, I would say the deal will probably go away pretty soon. Get it while you can!

