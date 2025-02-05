Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for one of the best wireless earbuds around, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are definitely up there. These are awesome, and they are even better if you can get them on sale. You’re in luck! Today, there’s a nice $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, bringing the cost down to $199.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $199.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount is automatically applied whether you pick the Silver or White color versions. Just add your favorite one to your cart and check out!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are really good earbuds, especially if you happen to own a Samsung smartphone. Sammy users get some extra features, such as auto-switching between Galaxy devices, sound detection, and AI features. We would consider these additional features, though, not essential ones. This means any other users will also enjoy them.

You really can’t go wrong with these. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are high-end earbuds with excellent sound quality, plenty of features, and decent ANC performance. These can block out 76% of external noise, thanks to the ANC system and the tips, which naturally isolate sound.

Battery life is pretty good. During our testing, we managed to get about four and a half hours per full charge. These also get an IP57 rating, so you won’t need to worry too much about getting these exposed to the elements.

Again, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are premium headphones, so you can expect plenty of added features. These support touch, swipe, and pressing gestures. In addition, you’ll get 360 audio, Find My support, and the Samsung-exclusive features we already mentioned.

As expected, one of the main complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is the high price tag. At $199.99, though, the proposition is looking a lot more enticing. Take advantage of this offer! While it’s not the cheapest we’ve seen these earbuds go for, it’s getting very close to the $188.98 all-time low, and we haven’t seen those price levels since December’s holiday deals.

If you aren’t convinced by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, though, here’s our list of the best wireless earbuds. You’ll find great options in there!

