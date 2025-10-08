Audio deal: Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Looking for some ear candy during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event? You’re in luck! The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to $179.99 from the usual $249.99, a sweet 28% discount off the recommended retail price. Perfect for music lovers who also love a bargain. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $179.99 (28% off)

What makes these earbuds stand out? For starters, the stem-style design with “Blade Lights” not only looks cool but stays put during long listening sessions. They feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation powered by Galaxy’s AI, making noisy environments less of a hassle. Plus, if you pair them with select Galaxy devices, they even help with live language translation thanks to Real-Time Interpreter support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Prime Big Deal!

The sound quality is also worth mentioning, with separate drivers for mids, bass, and treble. This, along with the Samsung Seamless Codec, supports top-tier hi-res streaming. When it comes to battery life, you can enjoy up to six hours of music with noise cancellation on and even longer when it’s off, all boosted by an additional charge from the case.

These quality earbuds are exclusive to Amazon in the US and come with a two-year warranty. Keep in mind, though, Prime Day deals are open to Prime members only. Haven’t signed up yet? Try a 30-day free trial to grab this deal while you can!

