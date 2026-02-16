Samsung clears space for Unpacked with a Galaxy device vanishing act

TL;DR Samsung appears to have removed the Galaxy Buds 3 from its US online store

Rather than being listed as out of stock, the product page has been pulled and redirects to the Buds 3 Pro.

With Galaxy Buds 4 expected at Unpacked, Samsung may be clearing space by removing a predecessor.

Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event is fast approaching, where we’re expecting to see the Galaxy S26 series and the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup. But before those earbuds have even arrived, Samsung appears to have quietly shown one current model the door. The standard Galaxy Buds 3 have effectively vanished from Samsung’s US online store.

SamMobile spotted the omission, which we’ve since confirmed for ourselves. On Samsung’s US website, the only earbuds currently listed from the Buds 3 family are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Try to access the Galaxy Buds 3 product page directly, and you’ll be redirected to the Buds 3 Pro instead, as if the regular Buds 3 were never there.

This isn’t how Samsung usually handles sold-out products. Typically, you’ll still see the product page live with an “out of stock” label and an option to sign up for restock notifications. In this case, the landing page has been removed entirely, hinting that Samsung doesn’t plan to replenish inventory in the US.

The Galaxy Buds 3 had a somewhat rocky life cycle. While they introduced Samsung’s new stemmed design, they didn’t land quite as smoothly as the Pro model, and the broader Buds 3 launch was marred by quality issues that forced Samsung to pause sales shortly after release. Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro point to a more practical and stability-focused redesign, seemingly aimed at avoiding past missteps.

With new earbuds expected in just a couple of weeks, clearing space on the virtual shelves makes strategic sense, but abandoning the 2024 model altogether is quite a statement. The Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 FE could continue alongside the Buds 4 series, but in the US at least, the standard Galaxy Buds 3 now look like their time could be up.

