Samsung Game Booster Plus lets you remap controllers and enhance game graphics

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Game Booster is available now through Good Lock for One UI 7 devices.

You can remap controllers and adjust quality settings for games.

Some features need newer devices like the Galaxy S24 or S25.

Earlier in the year, a new Good Lock module called Game Booster Plus was leaked for One UI 7. Now that One UI 7’s troubled rollout is going more smoothly, the Game Booster Plus module is finally available to download via the Galaxy Store. Unfortunately, some of this module’s features are unavailable on older devices.

The module has three menus, letting you remap controllers, enable new GPU settings for games, and categorize games. The first is explanatory, but the other two require some explaining. GPU settings adds new options inside the main Game Booster app, where you can change performance modes and settings on a per-game basis.

Do you use Game Booster on your Galaxy device? 10 votes Yes 20 % No 60 % I've never heard of it 20 %

The two features that stand out are “Texture Filter” and “Multisample anti-aliasing.” The first of the two sounds a lot like DLSS and FSR, features on Nvidia and AMD GPUs and consoles like the PlayStation 5 that let them boost framerates by rendering the game at a lower resolution for higher FPS and then upscale the image back to the target resolution. Multisample anti-aliasing (MSAA) smooths jagged edges in games, which may help in older titles.

All of the features in the GPU settings menu seem to require a more modern Samsung phone. The menu appeared on my S24 Ultra, Flip 6, Tab S10 Plus, and S25 but wasn’t available on my Z Fold 3 or 4.

Game category settings let you mark any app as a game in the system, enabling Game Booster features for that app. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can apply it to other apps like Disney Plus, but those that aren’t using your phone’s GPU for much heavy lifting will be quite limited in what they’re able to pull off. This feature is built for things like emulators, where it could improve the quality and performance of emulated games.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.