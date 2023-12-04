Samsung's next 'Ultra' device with AI smarts could launch this month, specs leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Book 4 series on December 15.

The laptops are expected to be equipped with Intel’s new Core Ultra CPUs.

Some specifications of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra have also leaked.

Samsung is reportedly readying its new Galaxy Book series of laptops with AI features that’ll reportedly be a world-first for the category. The Galaxy Book 4 series is expected to launch on December 15 in Samsung’s home market, South Korea. Just like last year, the lineup is expected to include an “Ultra” branded model to match the naming of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S series smartphone.

According to media outlet Yonhap, the Galaxy Book 4 series will be equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra processor. A leak (via Revegnus on X) has revealed it will be the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H “Meteor Lake” processor. The 16-core CPU will debut on December 14 at Inetl’s AI event, making the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra the first to get it.

The full leaked spec sheet of the upcoming premium Samsung laptop includes the following details: A Samsung touch display with a 2880×1800 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor

32GB Memory

1TB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Unfortunately, the supposed Galaxy Book 4 Ultra specs don’t mention any 64GB RAM variant. We’re also unsure of how many models Samsung will launch in the lineup this year. Last year, we got four in all, including the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 360 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung reportedly brought up the launch date of the new Galaxy Book 4 series by over a month to secure the title of the “first AI laptop.” Intel’s Core Ultra CPU reportedly includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), allowing new AI processing capabilities and features. Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Book 4 series with its new on-device AI model, Samsung Gauss. The same AI model will also likely run on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

