Samsung Gauss AI launched: Will you pay extra to use this on Galaxy S24?

TL;DR Samsung has announced its Samsung Gauss generative AI suite.

This consists of Language, Code, and Image tools.

We’re expecting Gauss to arrive on the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024.

Samsung has hinted at generative AI features for future products, most notably confirming that the Exynos 2400 processor packs text-to-image generation smarts. Now, the company has unveiled a full-fledged generative AI model.

Samsung Gauss was revealed at the company’s AI Forum in Seoul, and the Korean brand says this indeed enables generative AI capabilities.

Gauss, which is named after mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, is divided into three distinct parts. These are Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

What can Samsung Gauss do? Samsung Gauss Language is a generative AI model that’s capable of tasks like drafting emails, summarizing documents, and translations. The Korean brand adds that it can also enable “smarter device control” when added to products (ostensibly smart home gadgets and other electronics).

Meanwhile, Samsung Gauss Code brings a coding assistant dubbed code.i. This assistant offers features like code explanation and test case generation in an interactive format.

Finally, Samsung Gauss Image is focused on (surprise) image-related tasks. The Galaxy maker says this can be used to generate “creative” images as well as make edits like style changes and additions. This can also be used to convert low-resolution images to high-resolution pictures, although this feature is already available in Samsung’s Gallery app.

Samsung says Gauss is currently used for “employee productivity” but will come to various products in stages. There’s no word on a launch timeline just yet. It’s also unclear whether this feature will be restricted to Korea at first or if it’ll be available in both Korean and global markets from the get-go.

We’re guessing Gauss will debut on the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024. This would track with rumors about the Galaxy S24 family gaining much-improved AI capabilities. A Korean outlet reports that the feature will come to laptops and appliances too.

It was also rumored last month that Samsung could charge people a monthly fee to use the Galaxy S24’s AI tools. The Korean maker seemingly didn’t mention pricing for Gauss at its event, but we do wonder how many people would splash out for the service if a subscription fee is required.

