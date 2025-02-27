Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro hits a new record-low price, saving you $750

Are you in need of a powerful laptop? You’re probably ready to pay a pretty penny, but here’s a great deal on a fantastic laptop that would usually cost a whopping $1,749.99. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro for just $999.99. That would be a $750 discount, and it’s the lowest price this laptop has ever gone for. Get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro for just $999.99 ($750 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s also a record-low price for this item, so the discount shouldn’t be available for long.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is technically a previous-generation device, as the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is already out. That said, the older 2024 model is still an amazing laptop in 2025. Especially if you can get it for just $999.99.

For starters, this is the larger 16-inch model. It has a larger screen, which is also quite gorgeous. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X has a 3K resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also happens to support touch, if you’re into that.

You won’t really struggle with raw power here. Specs include an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, so it’s a pretty powerful machine. Additionally, this is the model with 1TB of storage, so you have ample space for all your apps and files.

Samsung is known for its design, and this laptop is quite a masterpiece. It is super slim at just 0.49 inches, and it has a gorgeous aluminum construction. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro looks and feels great. It also sports a backlit keyboard.

All things considered, this is a high-end laptop that usually costs $1,749.99, and you can get it for just $999.99 right now. You really can’t go wrong with this deal, and it is an all-time low price we’ve never seen before. Make sure to get yours as soon as possible if you want in on the fun. The deal might go away soon.

Extra deal: Do you prefer a MacBook?

Maybe you prefer an Apple laptop, and while these are known for being pricey, you can actually get a pretty good one for cheaper right now! The Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $799.99! You just need to manually apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

Maybe you prefer an Apple laptop, and while these are known for being pricey, you can actually get a pretty good one for cheaper right now! The Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $799.99! You just need to manually apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

We often mention that this could be the best laptop for most users. You get a premium all-metal design that is very thin, so it competes directly with the Samsung option listed above. It’s actually even thinner at 0.44 inches. It also has a backlit keyboard, as well as that glass trackpad we know many of you love.

In terms of specs, Apple has jumped by leaps and bounds in performance since the release of its own chips. These Apple M-series processors do wonders. I personally own this specific model, with an M2 processor and 16GB of RAM, and it has never slowed down on me. I even use it to edit RAW photos in Lightroom and Photoshop daily, and it handles it like a dream. Additionally, some of my coworkers mention they can even edit 4K video using this same processor! It can handle almost anything unless you have specialized needs.

The rest of the laptop is just as impressive. The 13.6-inch screen is gorgeous, offering a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, and it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s very color-accurate. Battery life is also estimated at up to 18 hours. It’s a great little laptop all around, really! Many would argue it’s actually even better than the Samsung option.

