In a shock to no one, Samsung confirms Galaxy AI coming to next-gen foldables

TL;DR A Samsung press release has confirmed that the next generation of foldable devices will come with Galaxy AI.

This is almost certainly a reference to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which are rumored to be arriving on July 10.

The press release also states that the AI innovation will be coming to more Galaxy devices in the future.

In perhaps the least surprising news of the year, it was confirmed today that the next generation of Samsung foldable devices will come with Galaxy AI.

The confirmation came towards the end of a blog post on Hybrid AI from Won-Joon Choi, who is EVP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung. Commenting on the future of AI, Won-Joon stated, “We will further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.”

While not named in the statement, this is clearly a reference to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The successors of the current generation of Samsung foldable phones are widely expected to be announced at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, probably on or around July 10.

This confirmation also tallies with an alleged marketing image that was leaked earlier this week. In the leaked image, the words “Galaxy AI” appear alongside the names and renders of the next-gen Samsung foldables.

Given Samsung’s focus on AI and the expectation that the latest foldables will be at the forefront of innovation, it would be much more of a shock if it didn’t feature Galaxy AI. Perhaps the more interesting development will be which other devices come with this AI upgrade. The aforementioned press release adds that “Samsung is also committed to expanding Galaxy AI experiences across the broader Galaxy ecosystem.” This can leave us to speculate that it won’t be too long before tablets, smartwatches, and other tech from the brand that doesn’t currently have Galaxy AI will eventually get it.

