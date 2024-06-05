Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leaked in first official render

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been spotted in an official-looking marketing image.

Both phones have a squared-off and boxy design but largely seem to retain the aesthetics of Samsung’s foldable line over the years.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be launched at a presumed Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, 2024.

We’re eagerly awaiting the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We’ve seen plenty of leaked renders over the months and have come across plenty of leaked specs to give us a fair idea of what to expect. Now, we finally have the first allegedly official marketing image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, giving us a good look at the final product.

Reddit user UnironicallyMe37 surfaced this leak, claiming that the image apparently leaked from Samsung Kazakhstan. The image (shared above) shows the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a very squared-off and boxy look.

Talking specifically about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we see the more squared-off edges on the device, very flat edges with barely any curvature on the edge. We also see the new camera deco with a concentric ring-like pattern but a familiar triple camera setup.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks very similar to its predecessor, though the shape is slightly boxier here, too. The volume buttons look more pronounced, while the side button with the presumed fingerprint scanner looks recessed. The most noticeable visual change is the camera deco, with the cameras sporting a metallic ring for a contrasted look.

Beyond the slightly different designs, the devices are visually identifiable as a Galaxy Z series foldable, as Samsung has maintained the overall aesthetic over the years. If you were hoping for a last-minute design refresh with a thinner foldable, less crease, more cameras, or other competitive upgrades, this leaked marketing render dashes your hope.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled during a presumed Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, 2024. Samsung is yet to confirm any details about the event or the devices.

