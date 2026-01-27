Samsung's follow-up to its best mid-ranger gets shown off in new renders

TL;DR New renders of the Galaxy A57 have surfaced.

The renders show Samsung’s next mid-range phone in black.

The phone features a flat display, a centered front camera, three vertically aligned rear cameras, and an island for the volume and power keys.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 series, which leaks suggest will be unveiled on February 25. Leaks also claim that sales for the S26 series will open up on March 11. However, we shouldn’t forget that the tech giant is also working on a follow-up to its best mid-range phone. Some newly surfaced renders give us a new look at the Galaxy A57.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared two new Galaxy A57 renders. In these images, we see both the front and back of the phone. Based on the renders, the A57 will have a flat display, a centered front punch-hole camera, a triple camera setup that’s vertically aligned, and an island for the volume and power keys on the right. The renders also feature the phone in a black colorway.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen renders of the Galaxy A57. Recently, the device made an appearance in a TENAA listing, a Chinese certification agency. However, the images for that listing show the phone in a purple color option.

The TENAA certificate also reveals that the Galaxy A57 features a chipset with an eight-core CPU with a peak frequency of 2.9GHz, which could be the Samsung Exynos 1680. It’s also mentioned to offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options, 256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro camera, and a 4,905mAh rated capacity battery.

