Samsung is working on a follow-up to its best mid-ranger of 2025

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy A57’s model number has reportedly been spotted on Samsung’s firmware test servers.

That would confirm that the unannounced phone is currently in development.

This year’s Galaxy A56 came to the US months after international release. We have no release timeline for the A57.

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 is a capable mid-ranger that made its way to the US months after its international release. We liked it quite a bit — in fact, our own Zac Kew-Denniss said it’s a better value than the Galaxy S25. Now, there’s apparent confirmation that the A56’s sequel is currently in development.

User Koram_Akhilesh posted screenshots on Twitter (spotted by SamMobile) purportedly showing that the Galaxy A57’s firmware has been found on Samsung’s test servers, identified by model number SM-A576B.

As SamMobile tells it, the A57’s model number is SM-A576, and this version spotted with a B at the end refers to the phone’s international model. This seems to indicate that while the A57 is indeed in development, it’s not yet confirmed that Samsung is building a version for the US market, specifically.

Other than that the phone is in some stage of development at Samsung, we don’t really know anything about the Galaxy A57 yet. SamMobile says it’ll “likely” use an Exynos 1680 chip, which the publication says Samsung “appears to be developing” right now.

The Galaxy A56 was released internationally in March, ahead of its US release this past summer. Ideally there won’t be such a long wait for the in-development A57 to come stateside, but if its release track lines up with this year’s A56, we could see the A57 in the US come July of next year.

