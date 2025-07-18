Samsung's top mid-ranger has finally arrived in the US after months of waiting

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR After initially launching outside of the US, the Galaxy A56 5G is now available to order.

The mid-ranger includes features like Circle to Search, Best Face, Auto Trim, and more.

It’s available on Samsung’s website in Awesome Graphite or Awesome Lightgray.

When Samsung launched this year’s A-series phones, the US got the Galaxy A26 5G and Galaxy A36 5G. Although the Galaxy A56 5G launched outside of the US, Samsung confirmed that the mid-ranger would come to this market later in the year. After months of waiting, the A56 5G is now available in the US.

The Galaxy A56 5G has finally made its debut in the US after a fairly successful stint overseas. In fact, a report from earlier this month found that sales of the A56 5G in Western Europe were up 12% compared to its predecessor in the first seven weeks after launch. Now the phone that was making waves in Europe is available to order stateside.

As a refresher, the A56 5G offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1580 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera. Additionally, you get 8GB of RAM and your choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. All of this comes with the price tag of $499.

Although there are four color options (Awesome Olive, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Pink, and Awesome Lightgray), only Awesome Graphite and Awesome Lightgray are available on Samsung’s website. The company is also offering up to $150 off on trade-ins. For trade-ins, it is accepting older LG, Apple, Google, OnePlus, or other Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 5G MSRP: $499.99 The Galaxy A56 5G gives you a lot of hardware for under $500, including a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and a durable Gorilla Glass Victus Plus build. See price at Amazon Save $85.09

