Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 leak yet again, this time by a carrier

TL;DR Listings of the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 have appeared well before their official launch.

Both phones were spotted on a South African carrier’s website, which included pricing details, colorways, and some specs.

It remains unclear when the phones will launch, but the listing suggests their debuts are imminent.

Samsung’s forthcoming mid-range devices, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, have been leaked extensively in recent weeks. We know pretty much everything there is to know about the phones, but one detail that has been less certain is the price.

However, a new carrier listing has now painted a more accurate picture of what we should expect when the phones do eventually break cover.

Tipster Evan Blass posted screenshots of carrier listings for both phones to X. These listings included the available colorways, a smattering of specs, and contract pricing.

Digging a little deeper, I discovered that the listings are from South African carrier Vodacom, and both were still live at the time of this writing. Thanks to this, I could visit these pages directly and uncover a few more details, including the phones’ Once-off prices.

The “Galaxy A57 8GB/256GB 5G” is listed as R10,999 (~$656) while the “Galaxy A37 256GB 5G” is priced at R7,999 (~$477). I was unable to find details for the other configurations.

While the pricing seems terribly steep, it’s essential to remember that South African smartphone fees are usually higher than those in the US. Given the current currency spikes and smartphone price inflation, you should take these converted currency figures with a pinch of salt.

Visiting the carrier directly also provided more colorway details, though the titles don’t quite match previous leaks. The Galaxy A37 is offered in three colors in the country, namely Dark Green, Gray, and Light Violet, while its pricier sibling is only available in Dark Blue and Gray. I assume that these are simplified colorways named by Vodacom rather than all-new hues.

The listings also corroborated a few other details, including the dimensions, battery size, and camera arrangements of both phones.

The Galaxy A37 is 162.9mm long and 78.2mm wide, weighing 196 grams. It packs a 50MP main camera with 8MP and 5MP sidekicks. A 5,000mAh battery powers it all, with 45W charging mentioned in the listing’s marketing image.

As for the Galaxy A57, you’re looking at a 161.5mm-long, 76.8mm-wide body weighing 179 grams. Notably, the marketing image suggests the phone will measure just 6.9mm thick, use a 120Hz AMOLED, and pack some minor AI features. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 50MP main camera, and 12MP and 5MP companions.

Unfortunately, these listings don’t highlight launch or shipping dates. Both phones are currently marked as “Out of stock,” with no indication of when either will be available. Nevertheless, this is a clear indication that the phones are inching closer to their official debuts.

