Leaked Galaxy A56 camera specs are disappointing and exciting at the same time

TL;DR A new leak suggests Samsung could finally upgrade the front camera with the Galaxy A56, switching out from the 32MP sensor it has been using since the Galaxy A51 launched in 2019.

However, the rear camera setup on the Galaxy A56 could be the same as on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A54.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a solid option if you are looking for a mid-range Android smartphone. It’s still relevant and very good, but leaks have already started flowing in for its successor. A new report is now shedding light on the Galaxy A56’s camera specifications, and it’s evoking excitement and disappointment at the same time.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy A56 could come with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera. This is quite disappointing since the specifications so far are similar to those of the Galaxy A55 and even the Galaxy A54. There’s practically been no progress on the rear camera in over two years.

However, Samsung could replace the front 32MP camera with a new 12MP sensor on the Galaxy A56. This would be good news since Samsung has used this sensor since the Galaxy A51 launched in late 2019, potentially marking it as the first upgrade to the front camera in several years. The report speculates that this new sensor could possibly be from the Galaxy S-series.

While not directly presented as a leak, the report also speculates that the Galaxy A56 could benefit from Samsung’s recent announcement of longer software support. When Samsung launched the Galaxy A16 early this month, it announced that the device would receive six years of software updates. By extension, when the Galaxy A56 launches, purportedly in spring 2025, it stands to benefit from this increased software support promise.

As for other specifications, it is widely expected that the Galaxy A56 would come with the new Exynos 1580 SoC. It remains to be seen if Samsung will launch the device in the US, as the Galaxy A55 skipped the market. We got Galaxy A35 instead.

