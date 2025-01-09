Samsung's upcoming Pixel 8a rival leaks big time, could launch soon after Galaxy S25

Android Headlines

The Galaxy A56 will feature a redesigned rear camera housing and the same Key Island design we saw on the Galaxy A55.

The phone is expected to feature 45W charging, a first for the Galaxy A series.

Samsung’s highly anticipated mid-ranger, the Galaxy A56, has leaked once again. This time, we’re seeing official specs and images via a certification from China’s Telecom regulatory authority, TENAA.

Touted to be a Pixel 8a rival, the Galaxy A56 has cleared its certification with the following images attached to the listing:

Previously seen in leaked renders, the Galaxy A56’s redesigned camera bar is on full display here. It looks similar to what Samsung has on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, complete with an LED flash on the right. We also see Samsung’s “Key Island” on the right of the device. It’s a design element featuring a raised platform along the side frame to house the volume and power buttons. Samsung also previously used a “Key Island” design on the Galaxy A15, A25, and A55.

Galaxy A56 specs Unfortunately, the TENAA listing doesn’t give away much more, but we already have a ton of information about the Galaxy A56. The device is expected to pack the Exynos 1580 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP+12MP+5MP rear camera combo, a 5,000mAh battery, and, for the first time ever on a Galaxy A series phone, 45W charging speeds.

The phone is also expected to launch with Android 15 on board. That means it should have One UI 7 right out of the box. That itself tells us that we’re still at least a month or so away from seeing the Galaxy A56 go official because One UI 7 will only debut in its stable form with the Galaxy S25 series later this month. Our guess is Samsung will reserve the Galaxy A56 for a March launch, just like it did with the Galaxy A55.

It’s also unclear if the Galaxy A56 will come to the US. Last year, Samsung skipped launching it in the country to avoid cannibalizing the older S23 line and the S23 FE.

