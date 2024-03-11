Samsung’s best Galaxy A-series device might not be coming to the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 in European markets.

A Samsung representative confirmed that the Galaxy A35 is coming to the US market.

As of now, the Galaxy A55 isn’t expected to be available to buy in the US.

Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series phones today — the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 — in European markets. Both phones bring meaningful upgrades to their design, improved internals, and better cameras. But there’s mixed news for US buyers hoping to snag these new mid-range devices.

According to a report from CNET, Samsung is only planning to bring the Galaxy A35 to the US market as of now. This would mark a significant shift in strategy for Samsung’s A-series in the US market. Previous A5x series phones like the A50, A51, A52, A53, and A54 all enjoyed official US releases, while the Galaxy A34 and A33 never made it to US shores.

In a statement to the outlet, a Samsung US representative confirmed the A35’s US arrival, saying, “We can confirm that Galaxy A35 5G will be coming to the US market and look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.” However, they also added, “we will not be carrying the Galaxy A55 5G at this time.”

The official reason for this decision remains unclear. But it appears Samsung is positioning the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE in the US as cheaper alternatives to the current flagship, instead of using the Galaxy A55.

However, a closer look at Samsung’s current offerings hints at possible concerns of sales cannibalization within the lineup. While the Galaxy A54 was priced at $449 in the US, the Galaxy A55 launched at a higher price point in Europe (€479, roughly $525). This translates to a potential US price tag for the A55 that could be very close to the S23 FE, which is currently retailing for $599.

If that’s the case, the S23 FE becomes the more attractive option, featuring a top-of-the-line Snapdragon processor, wireless charging, and a superior camera system. The A55 would need a significant price cut (around $500 or lower) to justify its value proposition.

It’s time for ‘A’ comeback

However, there’s good news for US fans of budget-friendly Galaxy phones. The feature-packed Galaxy A35 is all but confirmed for the US market, marking the comeback of the Galaxy A3x series phones in the US.

The A35 sports an updated premium design compared to its predecessor, with a modern punch-hole cutout instead of a notch, a glass back, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The display is a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the A35 is powered by the same Exynos 1380 processor found in last year’s A54. The phone offers either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of storage, with the option to expand storage further with a microSD card.

Keeping things running is a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. An in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating round out the phone’s features.

Camera upgrades come in the form of a new 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), while the 8MP ultrawide camera and 5MP macro cameras are carried over from the Galaxy A34. The punch-hole cutout houses a 13MP selfie camera.

The A35 will launch with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 software and is guaranteed to receive four Android OS updates. While a specific US release date is still under wraps, expect a price tag of around $400 when it does hit store shelves.

