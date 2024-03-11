Samsung Galaxy A35 5G takes the no-nonsense approach to a dependable smartphone

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G.

The Galaxy A35 5G features an FHD+ AMOLED display, an Exynos 1380 SoC, and microSD support, and comes with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Samsung has promised up to four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones are known to be reliable and dependable phones from Samsung, so it’s no surprise that people worldwide prefer them over higher-priced flagships like the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung is launching two new mid-range phones today in the form of the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. Here’s everything that you need to know about the Galaxy A35 5G!

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A35 5G comes with a similar design as the Galaxy A55 5G, but it swaps out the metallic mid-frame in favor of a plastic mid-frame. The device measures 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm and weighs 209g.

Other features on the Galaxy A35 5G include a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits brightness in high brightness mode.

The phone comes with a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC. Samsung will offer the device in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants, though regional availability will vary. You can expand storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. It also features a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.

For cameras, there is a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 13MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

The Galaxy A35 5G launches with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Samsung is promising up to four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G will come in Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, though availability could vary across regions.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Price The new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is priced as follows: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (6GB/128GB): €379 (~$415)

€379 (~$415) Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (8GB/128GB): £339 (~$435)

£339 (~$435) Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (8GB/256GB): €449 (~$490) / £389 Launch offers will differ across regions. Some regions are getting a free storage upgrade to the 256GB variant as a pre-order offer, alongside enhanced trade-in credits and a discount when purchasing a Galaxy Buds FE.

In the UK, the Galaxy A35 5G will be available from March 20, 2024.

