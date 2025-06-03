Samsung is now bringing One UI 7 to the Galaxy A54 in the US

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G

TL;DR The One UI 7 update is now available to many Galaxy A54 owners in the US.

Users on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, and Tracfone are reporting that they’ve received the update.

TL;DR 3

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the most recent Galaxy A50 series smartphone in the US, as the Galaxy A55 skipped the region, and the Galaxy A56 is coming stateside later this year. Fortunately, there’s good news if you’ve got a Galaxy A54 in the US as it’s now getting One UI 7.

SamMobile reports that the update is now available to some Galaxy A54 owners in the US. It looks like this update is only available to users on Metro PCS, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. This release was corroborated by several users on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and Twitter. The Reddit users added that they were on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile and Tracfone. We’re guessing you might have to wait a while to get the update if you’re on another carrier.

In any event, One UI 7 on the Galaxy A54 weighs in at over 3GB and brings an overhauled visual experience. These visual changes include a redesigned camera app and new icons. Samsung’s update also offers the Now Bar feature, along with improved widget customization, and live notifications.

News of the update’s availability also comes a short while after Samsung kicked off the One UI 8 beta program. This new update is scheduled to arrive in the summer, but we’re guessing Galaxy A series owners will have to wait a few months longer.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.