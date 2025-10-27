More of Samsung's top selling phones are getting One UI 8 in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8, based on Android 16, is rolling out to Galaxy A54 in the US.

The update also brings September’s security patch.

Along with the Galaxy A54, the Galaxy A15 5G has also been updated with One UI 8 in the US and Canada.

Samsung has rolled out the stable One UI 8 update for countless flagships and mid-rangers. While the Android 16-based update had to be withdrawn for some older flagships, these hiccups aren’t stopping it from releasing it for devices further down the line.

Today, we’re learning about the stable One UI 8 for the Galaxy A54 — which was among of the best selling 5G Android phone of 2023. While the mid-ranger from 2023 already started receiving the One UI 8 update a few weeks ago in regions such as Korea and India, it’s now also available for folks in the US.

The owner, who posted about receiving the One UI 8 update on Samsung community (via SamMobile), is currently using their Galaxy A54 with Cricket Wireless’ network. Meanwhile, another user using their Galaxy A54 with AT&T also reported having received the update last week, suggesting a wider rollout.

Notably, this is the third out of the four updates promised for the Galaxy A54. However, if all goes well, we can expect the phone to get not one but two major updates, including One UI 8.5 and One UI 9.

In addition to the Galaxy A54, Samsung has also initiated the rollout of the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy A15 5G, as per SamMobile. This update is also live in the US and Canada, and comes several weeks after Samsung first started pushing the One UI 8 update to the Galaxy A15 5G in other regions.

Alongside the latest Android 16-based update, One UI 8 for Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A15 5G also brings the September security patch for both devices.

If you use either of the devices, you can head to Settings on your phone, scroll down to Software update, and then tap Download and install to search for any new updates.

