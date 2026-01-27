Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy A37 renders give us our first look at Samsung's budget phone
2 hours ago
- Renders of the Galaxy A37 have leaked.
- The images show that the phone has a similar design to the Galaxy A57.
- The device features a triple rear camera setup, a flat display, a front camera, and an island for the volume and power keys.
Earlier today, renders of the Galaxy A57 surfaced, showing off the device’s design. Now renders of its sibling, the Galaxy A37, have also leaked.
Right off the bat, the renders from Android Headlines show the Galaxy A37 sports a very similar design to the Galaxy A57, which isn’t much of a surprise. The biggest difference is the bezels, which look considerably thicker than the bezels on its sibling. These renders show that we can expect three cameras in the back, which are vertically aligned. Meanwhile, the front of the device features a flat display and a camera located in the top center. The sides also appear to be flat, except for where the key island resides on the right side. Last but not least, the render gives us a look at the Galaxy A37 in lavender tone.
Last month, we learned a few details about this upcoming handset from Samsung. For example, it’s rumored that the three rear cameras will consist of a Sony IMX906 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter (Samsung GC08A3), and a 5MP macro lens. If true, this would give the A37 a significantly larger main camera than the Galaxy A36. It’s also believed that an Exynos 1480 processor will be sitting inside.
