Galaxy A37 renders give us our first look at Samsung's budget phone

Right off the bat, the renders from Android Headlines show the Galaxy A37 sports a very similar design to the Galaxy A57, which isn’t much of a surprise. The biggest difference is the bezels, which look considerably thicker than the bezels on its sibling. These renders show that we can expect three cameras in the back, which are vertically aligned. Meanwhile, the front of the device features a flat display and a camera located in the top center. The sides also appear to be flat, except for where the key island resides on the right side. Last but not least, the render gives us a look at the Galaxy A37 in lavender tone.