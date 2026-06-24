Galaxy A27 box images reveal Samsung's next budget phone in three colors

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy A27 retail packaging has surfaced, revealing three color options, 6GB/128GB storage, and a reported price of KES 38,000 (~$293).

The box confirms the phone’s design, including a triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 24-month warranty.

Thanks to previous leaks that have revealed a handful of renders and specs, Samsung’s upcoming budget Galaxy phone is no longer much of a mystery. A new retail packaging for the Galaxy A27 has now surfaced, giving us an early look at the colors, storage options, and pricing of the phone.

Photos shared by Kenyan e-commerce website Phoneporium on Instagram hint that Samsung is setting up three color options for the Galaxy A27 (via SamMobile). The retailer claims that buyers will have black, blue, and light green finishes to choose from. The retailer also announced that the phone (6GB/128GB variant) will be priced at KES 38,000 (roughly $293).

A closer look at the box art clearly shows the physical setup of the device. The rear of the phone features a vertical triple-camera setup with an LED flash, and the right spine houses the volume rocker and the power button, which also acts as a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung is also apparently throwing in a nice 24-month warranty with the deal, which is proudly displayed on the packaging itself.

According to the rumors and leaks so far, it looks like the Galaxy A27 will be a decent step up for Samsung’s budget tier, moving past some of the older, sluggish silicon from past iterations. Earlier leaks suggest that the phone offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

On the camera front, you could get a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It is said to come with a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

With full retail packaging already floating around in the wild, an official global launch is likely right around the corner.

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