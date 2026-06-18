Get a good look at the latest Galaxy A27 5G renders

TL;DR Press shots of the Galaxy A27 5G have leaked.

The leak shows the handset in three colors: blue, black, and pink.

One of the images reveals that the A27 will have a 5,000mAh battery.

While a lot of attention has been on the next Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models, we shouldn’t forget about Samsung’s budget-tier phones. A recent leak spilled the beans on the specs, giving us an idea of what to expect. Now, a new leak has arrived, offering a few images we haven’t seen before.

The folks over at DigitalCitizen have shared what appear to be press images of the Galaxy A27 5G. The first few shots show off the colors the device will be available in. As we learned from the previous leak, there will be three colorways: pink, blue, and black.

Along with the pictures above, the leak also shares images that seem to confirm a couple of details. In the first image below, we see Circle to Search being used on the Galaxy A27 5G. The next image appears to confirm that the device will have a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the A26. There’s also a render of a chip with the letters CPU, GPU, and NPU.

As you may know, NPU stands for neural processing unit. This is a specialized hardware component meant for handling AI tasks. As a result, this render suggests that Samsung will pass down some of its AI features to the A27 5G.

Samsung has remained silent on when the Galaxy A27 5G will launch. However, it’s believed that it will launch in the second half of the year. It’s also unknown how much the A27 5G will cost.

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