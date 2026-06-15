Samsung accidentally leaked its next popular phone, and one change may divide fans

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy A27, revealing nearly everything before the official launch.

A Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip apparently replaces previous Exynos processors, paired with up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Samsung appears to have downgraded water resistance from IP67 to IP64.

Samsung just made a classic blunder, inadvertently leaking the product page of the unannounced Galaxy A27 on its Czech Republic website. The company took down the webpage quickly, but the internet kept the receipts. What we have here is a mid-range phone that packs some serious processor muscle, a massive software perk, but it seems to drop the ball on water resistance.

The now-deleted product page, which was spotted by SamMobile, listed the phone as having a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A26 could finally ditch the old notch design in favor of a modern Infinity-O hole-punch cutout for its 12MP selfie camera.

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It also looks like Samsung’s going with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor inside this phone, corroborating previous reports. This is a good course correction from the Exynos 1380 and 1280 chips that powered the previous generation. It looks like it will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage that you can further expand via a hybrid microSD slot.

However, the listing does hint that the A27 is downgraded to IP64. It gains dust and splash resistance but sacrifices the proper IP67 water immersion protection that made the A26 such an easy recommendation.

Unsurprisingly, the camera hardware is mid-range, too, with a 50MP main sensor capable of 4K at 30fps, paired with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens.

But SamMobile noticed a huge software inclusion on the leaked page: Samsung DeX. If that’s the case for the retail release, then turning your budget phone into a desktop setup is a total game-changer for the A-series. The phone apparently ships with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and promises six years of OS and security updates. All of that is backed by a standard 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, all in a 7.7mm frame that still manages to fit stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The 128GB base model is said to be available in black, blue, light green, and pink, with starting prices of €349, while the 256GB tier costs €439. That’s a significant price bump from last year’s launch variants. The Galaxy A27 will have to rely on the new Snapdragon silicon, as well as the DeX support, to justify the premium in an aggressively competitive mid-range market, with weakened water resistance and a higher entry fee.

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