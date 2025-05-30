2025’s best-selling Android phone just got even better with the One UI 7 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A16 5G has started getting the One UI 7 update based on Android 15.

It is the best-selling Android phone of this year so far.

The One UI 7 update for the Galaxy A16 5G reportedly fixes the UI and navigation lags users experienced on One UI 6.1.

One of Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy phones was recently crowned as the best-selling Android phone of 2025 so far by Counterpoint Research. We’re talking about the Galaxy A16 5G — a phone that sells for just $199 and is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy right now. For all of you who have already fought the Galaxy A16 5G, the good news is that the phone is now starting to get the One UI 7 update.

Users in multiple countries are reporting that their Galaxy A16 5G has received the One UI 7 update. Tipster Tarun Vats reported that the update has landed in India, while a Redditor in the Philippines also received it. It looks like updates are still pending for the Galaxy A16 models in the US and Europe for now, but given that the rollout has started, it shouldn’t be too long before those devices also get it.

The One UI 7 update for the Galaxy A16 5G comes with build numbers A166PXXU4BYE6/A166PODM4BYE5/A166PXXU4BYE5, depending on the region. It weighs about 2.9GB, but continues on the April 1 security patch. The Galaxy A16 5G is on Samsung’s quarterly security update schedule, so the older security patch was expected. The next one should only arrive in July.

Meanwhile, those who have received the One UI 7 update on their Galaxy A16 5G say that it fixes UI lags and improves navigation compared to the One UI 6.1 update.

With One UI 7 now rolling out for the phone, the Galaxy A16 5G is left with five more big Android updates in its software update schedule. The phone promises an impressive six years of software updates, which means it will get Android 20 in 2029!