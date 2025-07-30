Galaxy S26 is dead, long live S26 Pro: Another leak points to Samsung's flagship shakeup

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR We previously found code evidence within One UI 8 suggesting that Samsung’s next flagship lineup could consist of the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, GSMA listings for the base Galaxy S26 contradicted this finding.

Previously listed as “Galaxy S26,” updated GSMA listings were spotted for SM-S942, which now list the same model number as the “Galaxy S26 Pro.”

This corroborates our previous finding and suggests that the Galaxy S26 series would start with the S26 Pro.

Yesterday, we spotted compelling evidence within One UI 8 that suggests a significant shake-up in the Galaxy S26 lineup. Based on the codenames and device names spotted, Samsung’s lineup for next year could comprise the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. There was no base Galaxy S26 to be found, which would be at odds with the previously spotted GSMA listings for the device. As it turns out, newer listings corroborate our findings that Samsung is on track to rename the Galaxy S26 to the Galaxy S26 Pro.

Previously, GSMA listings for the model number SM-S942 were spotted, with the device market name mentioned as Galaxy S26.

SammyPolice spotted a newer listing for model number SM-S942U1, with the market name mentioned as Galaxy S26 Pro.

Since the model numbers are very similar, it’s apparent that Samsung is going ahead with renaming the Galaxy S26 to the Galaxy S26 Pro. However, it’s not immediately clear from the model numbers alone if the product will also see Pro-level upgrades or if it’s merely a rebranding for marketing purposes. Remember that Samsung increased the model number, going from SM-S931 for the S25 to SM-S942 for the S26 Pro. The last time this happened, we got an Edge variant for the S25 series that sat above the Plus variant, so we might just get some Pro upgrades too with the Galaxy S26 Pro.

What about the Galaxy S26 Plus? This model remains missing from the One UI code and GSMA listings.

The rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup includes the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Ultra, which had already been spotted in GSMA listings before our code discovery.

Samsung’s final plans could still change before the Galaxy S26 series is officially unveiled, but it’s increasingly likely that the series will be revamped.

What do you think about Samsung's possible Galaxy S26 lineup changes? 937 votes I'm excited: Change is good, and I'm curious to see what they do. 23 % I'm not sure yet. It depends on the specs and pricing. 36 % Not a fan. I didn't like the Edge, and I don't want a pricier base model 22 % Terrible move. Just bring back the classic lineup (Standard, Plus, and Ultra). 19 %

