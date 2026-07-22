Last-minute Galaxy foldable leak has bad news for free storage upgrades

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Austria is reportedly sending emails that strongly suggest free storage upgrades are gone.

The email notes that people can save up to ~$228 on a model with more storage, but there’s no mention of free storage bumps.

This comes after recent rumors that Samsung could dial back or eliminate free storage upgrades altogether.

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldable phones later today, but we’ve heard rumors that the company might not offer free storage upgrades this time. Now, it looks like there’s bad news for one region.

Samsung Austria has apparently sent out emails (h/t: NotebookCheck) detailing its offers for the upcoming phones. Unfortunately, it looks like free storage upgrades are gone, as there’s no mention of this offer. Instead, the email notes that you can save up to €200 (~$228) on a model with larger storage. Check out the promo image below, which the outlet translated via Gemini.

The outlet claims that a €100 (~$114) discount is applied to your shopping cart when buying the 512GB model. Meanwhile, buying the 1TB model apparently yields a €200 discount.

For what it’s worth, a previous leak lists the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 8 at €1,299 and the 512GB model at €1,499. The 256GB Fold 8 is tipped to cost €1,999, while the 512GB model purportedly costs €2,199. Finally, the 256GB Fold 8 Ultra reportedly costs €2,199, €2,399 for the 512GB variant, and €2,799 for the 1TB model. In other words, even with a €200 discount on the 1TB Fold 8 Ultra, you might still have to pay €200 extra compared to the 512GB model.

This news comes after we heard two different reports about Samsung’s storage upgrades. A Korean outlet reported last week that Samsung would ditch free storage upgrades altogether and ask you to cover half the difference. Then another Korean website reported that free storage upgrades would only apply to people buying the 256GB models.

We can’t discount the possibility that Samsung will take a different approach to each region. But you definitely shouldn’t hold your breath for free storage upgrades in your market.

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